Indonesia Oct inflation accelerates to 5-month high

JAKARTA : Indonesia's inflation rate climbed to 1.66per cent in October, the fastest in five months on rising food prices and transportation fares, matching market expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The annual inflation rate in September was 1.60per cent. Bank Indonesia's target range is between 2per cent and 4per cent.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, edged up to 1.33per cent in October from 1.30per cent the previous month. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.36per cent.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)