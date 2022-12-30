Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan 1 to ensure supply

JAKARTA: Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan 1 by allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, in a move aimed at ensuring there was sufficient domestic supply, a government official said on Friday (Dec 30).

Exporters will be allowed to ship six times their domestic sales volume, less than the current ratio of eight times, according to a new regulation reviewed by Reuters, which was confirmed by an industry official.

"To secure domestic supply, especially for the first quarter of 2023," said Septian Hario Setio, a senior official at coordinating ministry of maritime and investment affairs, in explaining the reason behind the policy change.

Seto said the ratio will be evaluated periodically by considering the domestic situation, including cooking oil availability and prices.

Indonesia earlier this year had a battle to keep cooking oil prices from spiralling out of control and introduced export measures on palm oil products with varying degrees of success to try to ensure supply and bring the price down.

A brief ban on exports of the edible oil from Indonesia shook markets and exacerbated existing global supply concerns, but it also led to ballooning domestic inventory.

Indonesia currently has imposes a so-called domestic market obligation (DMO) requiring businesses to sell a portion of output locally in return for export permits.