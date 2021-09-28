Logo
Indonesia parliament committee approves govt's US$190.4 billion 2022 budget
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Sudirman Business District in Jakarta, Indonesia October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

28 Sep 2021 01:19PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 01:15PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee on Tuesday approved President Joko Widodo's 2022 budget with a total spending of 2,714.2 trillion rupiah (US$190.40 billion) and 4.85per cent of GDP deficit, committee chair Said Abdullah said.

That compared to the president's proposed spending of 2,708.7 trillion rupiah in August. The 2022 budget assumes economic growth of 5.2per cent, out of the proposed 5.0per cent-5.5per cent range.

A wider parliamentary vote is still needed, but the committee's endorsement is usually passed.

(US$1 = 14,255 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

