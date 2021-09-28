Indonesia parliament committee approves govt's US$190.4 billion 2022 budget

JAKARTA : Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee on Tuesday approved President Joko Widodo's 2022 budget with a total spending of 2,714.2 trillion rupiah (US$190.40 billion) and 4.85per cent of GDP deficit, committee chair Said Abdullah said.

That compared to the president's proposed spending of 2,708.7 trillion rupiah in August. The 2022 budget assumes economic growth of 5.2per cent, out of the proposed 5.0per cent-5.5per cent range.

A wider parliamentary vote is still needed, but the committee's endorsement is usually passed.

(US$1 = 14,255 rupiah)

