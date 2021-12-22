Logo
Indonesia's Pertamina says it is to ensure fuel supply as workers plan strike
Business

Indonesia's Pertamina says it is to ensure fuel supply as workers plan strike

Indonesia's Pertamina says it is to ensure fuel supply as workers plan strike

A Pertamina fuel station in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, Indonesia, Apr 7, 2018. (File photo: REUTERS/Henning Gloystein)

22 Dec 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 05:20PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina said on Wednesday (Dec 22) that ensuring fuel supply was its "top priority" as its workers union plans a 10-day strike next week.

Workers at the country's biggest fuel supplier are due to hold a national strike on Dec 29 to Jan 7 after the union failed to reach a deal with management over labour terms.

It is unclear how many of Pertamina's workers are expected to strike or why negotiations failed, but the hiatus comes as demand for fuel typically increases as people travel for year-end holidays.

"The management anticipate and mitigate any conditions to ensure that the company's operations continue to run smoothly," Pertamina said in a statement.

The union said the strike could end earlier than expected if its demands are met, while Pertamina said it remains open for further dialogue.

Source: Reuters/dv

