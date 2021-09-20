Indonesia plans 2024 sugar output boost, lower imports with new firm

JAKARTA : Indonesia is establishing a holding company for state-controlled sugar mills and aims to cut imports and increase production of white sugar to 1.8 million tonnes by 2024, the chief executive of the state plantation company said on Monday.

Sugar mills under the state plantation group PT Perkebunan Nusantara 3 (PTPN 3) are estimated to produce 800,000 tonnes of white sugar this year, and by 2030, production is targeted to be expanded to 2.6 million tonnes, chief executive Mohammad Abdul Gani told parliament members.

"By increasing production, we can reduce imports, save on forex reserves and reach food self-sufficiency," he said.

PTPN 3 is currently transferring its assets to the new holding company, which will invest around 20 trillion rupiah (US$1.40 billion) for expansion, including for new mills, Gani said.

(US$1 = 14,240.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)