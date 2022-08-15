Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia plans fuel price hike this month to control ballooning subsidies-media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia plans fuel price hike this month to control ballooning subsidies-media

Indonesia plans fuel price hike this month to control ballooning subsidies-media

FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Total fuel station fills up a motorcycle in south Jakarta February 12, 2015. Picture taken February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

15 Aug 2022 05:57PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2022 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA :Indonesia plans to hike prices of fuels this month to control ballooning energy subsidies, news website Bisnis.com reported on Monday, citing comments from the country's energy minister.

The price hike will be complemented with rules on subsidised fuel sales, Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif was quoted as saying.

A spokesperson for the energy ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. State energy firm Pertamina, which sells subsidised fuels, declined to comment, saying fuel price policy is the government's domain.

Indonesia has tripled its energy subsidy budget to 502 trillion rupiah ($34.06 billion) this year to keep prices of subsidised gasoline and diesel and some power tariffs unchanged amid rising global energy prices.

Last week, finance ministry officials said that amount may not be sufficient as consumption of subsidised fuel has nearly reached the quota for the whole year.

President Joko Widodo, in recent public appearances, has mentioned this year's energy subsidy allocation is too large, but has not referred to any plan to hike fuel prices.

($1 = 14,740.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.