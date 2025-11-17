Indonesia plans to impose tax on gold exports in 2026, official says

(Corrects the phrase 'gold ore' to 'gold dore' in paragraph 3, and adds definition of the term)

JAKARTA :Indonesia is finalising a plan to charge an export tax of between 7.5 per cent and 15 per cent on shipments of gold products, which will be implemented sometime next year, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

The tax policy is being designed so that higher rates are imposed on upstream products and lower rates are put on processed goods to help encourage domestic processing, Febrio Kacaribu, the ministry's director general of fiscal strategy, told a parliamentary hearing.

He gave an example of a higher rate for gold dore - bars or ingots with impurities - and a lower rate for minted bars.

Global gold prices will also be a factor in determining the export taxes, he said.

The government's plan to impose a tax on coal exports is still under discussion, he said.