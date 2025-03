JAKARTA : Indonesia plans to raise its palm oil export levy to between 4.5 per cent to 10 per cent of the CPO reference price, up from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent, to finance a mandated increase in the amount of palm oil used in biodiesel, a plantation fund official said on Tuesday.

Kabul Wijayanto, director at the Plantation Fund Agency, said authorities will impose the new levy three days after the regulation is issued, which is still being processed.