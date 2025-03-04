Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia plans to use sovereign wealth fund to boost coal gasification projects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indonesia plans to use sovereign wealth fund to boost coal gasification projects

04 Mar 2025 10:25AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2025 05:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA :Indonesia seeks to boost coal gasification projects using funding from its newly launched sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia, the country's energy minister said.

Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal producer, has been pushing to process low-rank coal to produce dimethyl ether to slash LPG imports, but previous projects have stalled due to foreign investors pulling out.

"We only need the technology, the capital expenditure will be from the government and local investors," Energy Minister Bahlil said late on Tuesday. "One of whom will be Danantara.

Bahlil said there were around four coal gasification projects located in South Sumatra and East Kalimantan that will be carried out in parallel. He did not provide details on the project size.

The coal gasification projects are part of the 21 natural resource processing projects worth $40 billion that the government seeks to accelerate.

Indonesia also plans to increase its fuel storage capacity and build a refinery with capacity of 500,000 barrels per day to ensure energy security, Bahlil said.

Investment for the new refinery is estimated at $12.5 billion, the energy ministry said.

Danantara, which was launched in February, is slated to eventually manage more than $900 billion worth of assets including government stakes in state firms.

President Prabowo Subianto has pledged $20 billion for Danantara's "first wave of investment" that will target projects in natural resources processing, artificial intelligence development, as well as energy and food security.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement