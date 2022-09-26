Indonesia posts US$7.1 billion Jan-Aug budget surplus, expects higher energy bills

JAKARTA: Indonesia had a budget surplus of 107.4 trillion rupiah (US$7.10 billion) in the January to August period, equivalent to 0.58 per cent of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Monday (Sep 26), compared with a 2.26 per cent deficit in the same period in 2021.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government was still, however, expecting to pay large energy subsidies in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

"We will use all of our excellent state revenue," she told a news conference, referring to the financing of the subsidies.

Indonesia 2022 energy subsidies went up as much as 649 trillion rupiah (US$42.91 billion), more than triple its original budget, despite the recent fuel prices hike.

Government revenues were up 49.8 per cent on a yearly basis in the January-August period to 1,764.4 trillion rupiah (US$116.65 billion), which the minister attributed to high commodity prices and continuous economic recovery from the pandemic.

Spending rose 6.2 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,657 trillion rupiah.