Indonesia posts $7 billion budget surplus in Jan-April, helped by commodity prices
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the city skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati answers questions during an interview at the World Bank in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
23 May 2022 06:39PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 06:39PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia had a budget surplus of 103.1 trillion rupiah ($7.03 billion) in the first four months of 2022, equivalent to 0.58 per cent of GDP, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday, compared with a 0.81 per cent deficit in the same period in 2021.

Government revenues surged 45.9 per cent on a yearly basis in the January-April period to 853.6 trillion rupiah, which the minister attributed to high commodity prices and an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending rose just 3.8 per cent on a yearly basis to 750.5 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 14,670.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

