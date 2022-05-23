Indonesia posts $7 billion budget surplus in Jan-April, helped by commodity prices

JAKARTA : Indonesia had a budget surplus of 103.1 trillion rupiah ($7.03 billion) in the first four months of 2022, equivalent to 0.58 per cent of GDP, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday, compared with a 0.81 per cent deficit in the same period in 2021.

Government revenues surged 45.9 per cent on a yearly basis in the January-April period to 853.6 trillion rupiah, which the minister attributed to high commodity prices and an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending rose just 3.8 per cent on a yearly basis to 750.5 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 14,670.0000 rupiah)