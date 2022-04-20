Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia posts budget surplus of nearly $720 million in Q1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia posts budget surplus of nearly $720 million in Q1

Indonesia posts budget surplus of nearly $720 million in Q1

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Sudirman Business District in Jakarta, Indonesia October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

20 Apr 2022 11:24AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia recorded a 10.3 trillion rupiah ($717.87 million) budget surplus in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to 0.06 per cent of GDP, as high commodity prices and an improving domestic economy boost revenue, its finance minister said.

The surplus was in stark contrast to 2021's 143.7 trillion rupiah budget deficit, when the country's fiscal position was under greater strain due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati also told an online news conference on Wednesday the surplus had helped Indonesia to reduce its bond issuance, but said the government would keep monitoring the bond market amid global monetary tightening.

Total revenue in the January-March quarter surged 32.1 per cent from the same period last year to 501 trillion rupiah, while spending fell 6.2 per cent to 490.6 trillion rupiah, the minister said.

Tax revenue is set to increase further in April, after the government raised value added tax rate for most goods and services by 1 per centage point to 11 per cent.

Despite the budget's stronger position, Sri Mulyani noted that rising commodity prices had also raised Indonesia's spending on subsidies.

The subsidy bill in the first quarter, including for energy, fertilizer, interest payments on microloans and carry over payables from last year, jumped to 38.51 trillion rupiah, from 21.38 trillion rupiah in the same quarter in 2021.

Deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara said the government was still weighing up whether to adjust energy prices to contain spending on subsidies, but said the main focus remained supporting Indonesia's economic recovery from the pandemic.

($1 = 14,348.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us