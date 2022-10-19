Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia preparing data in case tin export ban brought in -official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia preparing data in case tin export ban brought in -official

Indonesia preparing data in case tin export ban brought in -official
FILE PHOTO: An excavator loads soil onto a truck at PT Timah's open pit mine in Pemali, Bangka island, Indonesia, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy
Indonesia preparing data in case tin export ban brought in -official
FILE PHOTO: A general view PT Timah's open pit mine in Pemali, Bangka island, Indonesia, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy
19 Oct 2022 11:42AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 11:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesian authorities are preparing data and assessing current industry conditions in preparation for a potential ban on tin exports, a senior mining ministry official told an industry conference on Wednesday.

Ridwan Djamaludin said authorities were trying to measure how much time Indonesia needed to develop industries that could absorb its tin ingot production, in case the government decided to stop exports.

"When the policy is issued, we should not be surprised," he told conference participants and asked them to consolidate and prepare to potentially invest in downstream industry

President Joko Widodo has included tin among the metals he wants to stop exporting to encourage investment in developing downstream industries.

Indonesia only consumes 5 per cent of its tin metal production and would require industries that were capable of processing the metal further if producers are not allowed to export.

Indonesia, a major exporter of tin, has been exporting ingots with over 90 per cent purity.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.