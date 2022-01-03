Logo
Indonesia president asks coal, gas producers to prioritise domestic market
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

03 Jan 2022 08:34PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 08:31PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday asked coal and liquefied natural gas producers to give priority to domestic market demand over exports or else face action.

The government on Saturday imposed a ban on exports of thermal coal for January because of concerns suppliers could not meet the country's own power demand.

Joko said in an online broadcast that coal miners failing to meet a government requirement to sell 25per cent of their output to the local market would face sanctions. Their business permit could be revoked, he said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Source: Reuters

