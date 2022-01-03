Indonesia president asks coal, gas producers to prioritise domestic market

JAKARTA : Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday asked coal and liquefied natural gas producers to give priority to domestic market demand over exports or else face action.

The government on Saturday imposed a ban on exports of thermal coal for January because of concerns suppliers could not meet the country's own power demand.

Joko said in an online broadcast that coal miners failing to meet a government requirement to sell 25per cent of their output to the local market would face sanctions. Their business permit could be revoked, he said.

