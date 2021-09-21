Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia president launches new 1.5 million tonnes steel plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia president launches new 1.5 million tonnes steel plant

Indonesia president launches new 1.5 million tonnes steel plant

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has inaugurated a new steel plant with 1.5 million tonnes annual output capacity expected to help reduce imports, the cabinet secretary said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plant, owned by state-controlled PT Krakatau Steel, produces hot rolled coil and its capacity will be expanded up to 4 million tonnes per year, Jokowi, as the president is known, said in the statement.

"With the operation of this plant, we will be able to fulfil domestic steel needs, so there will be no more imports. That's what we are hoping for," the president said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us