Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia president launches US$2.7 billion China-backed ferronickel plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia president launches US$2.7 billion China-backed ferronickel plant

Indonesia president launches US$2.7 billion China-backed ferronickel plant

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

27 Dec 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 08:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday inaugurated a new ferronickel plant with 1.8 million tonne output capacity in southeast Sulawesi province built for an estimated US$2.7 billion.

The plant was built by PT Gunbuster Nickel Indonesia, a local unit of China's Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, at a nickel processing centre in Sulawesi, part of government plans for the resource-rich country to move up the value chain and not just export raw materials.

According to a government statement, the plant will be able to process 13 million tonnes of nickel ore annually.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said the smelter will increase the value of nickel ore by 14-fold.

Establishing industries that add value is one of Jokowi's key policy objectives to maximise returns for Indonesia's natural resources and create jobs.

In 2020, top nickel miner Indonesia banned nickel ore exports to persuade foreign companies to invest in smelters.

The president reiterated on Monday that he would use the same approach to lure investors into processing other metals, including by banning bauxite shipments at the end of next year.

"So for those who want to build bauxite downstream industry, please do, because the opportunity (for exports) is only for one year," said Jokowi.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us