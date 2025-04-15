Indonesia to propose lifting US oil, LPG imports by around $10 billion

JAKARTA :Indonesia will propose increasing its imports of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the United States by around $10 billion as part of its tariff negotiations, energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia told local media on Tuesday.

Indonesian officials are set to leave for Washington later on Tuesday for negotiations over proposed U.S. trade tariffs.

Indonesia plans to buy U.S. goods worth $18 billion to $19 billion as it seeks to cover its trade surplus with the U.S. and avoid a threatened 32 per cent tariff on its exports.Bahlil said the energy ministry recommended increasing the LPG import quota for the U.S. to help reach the target. He has previously said U.S. LPG made up around half of Indonesia's imports of the fuel.