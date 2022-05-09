Logo
Indonesia Q1 GDP growth at 5.01% y/y, in line with forecasts
Business

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks wait for a train during a rush hour at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

09 May 2022 12:27PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 12:27PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's economy grew for the fourth straight quarter between January and March as COVID-19 restrictions continued to be relaxed, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product in Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 5.01 per cent in the first quarter from the same period last year, compared with 5.02 per cent in the October-December period in 2021. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the economy would grow 5.00 per cent.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.96 per cent, compared with 1.06 per cent growth in October-December and forecasts of a 0.89 per cent decline.

Source: Reuters

