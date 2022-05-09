Indonesia Q1 GDP growth at 5.01% y/y, in line with forecasts

JAKARTA : Indonesia's economy grew for the fourth straight quarter between January and March as COVID-19 restrictions continued to be relaxed, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product in Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 5.01 per cent in the first quarter from the same period last year, compared with 5.02 per cent in the October-December period in 2021. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the economy would grow 5.00 per cent.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.96 per cent, compared with 1.06 per cent growth in October-December and forecasts of a 0.89 per cent decline.