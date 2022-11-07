Indonesia Q3 GDP growth picks up, but below forecast

JAKARTA : Indonesia's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to 5.72 per cent, the fastest in more than a year, but below market expectation, official data showed on Monday.

The second quarter growth rate was 5.44 per cent. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product in the July-September quarter to be 5.89 per cent bigger than the same period last year.

Unadjusted for seasonal factors, GDP expanded 1.81 per cent from the previous three months, compared with the poll's forecast of 1.62 per cent.