Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia Q3 GDP growth picks up, but below forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia Q3 GDP growth picks up, but below forecast

Indonesia Q3 GDP growth picks up, but below forecast

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk on a pedestrian bridge amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

07 Nov 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 12:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to 5.72 per cent, the fastest in more than a year, but below market expectation, official data showed on Monday.

The second quarter growth rate was 5.44 per cent. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product in the July-September quarter to be 5.89 per cent bigger than the same period last year.

Unadjusted for seasonal factors, GDP expanded 1.81 per cent from the previous three months, compared with the poll's forecast of 1.62 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.