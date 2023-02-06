Logo
Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected
Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected

Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected

General view of the capital city of Jakarta, Indonesia, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Files

06 Feb 2023 12:20PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 12:43PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia posted faster-than-expected annual economic growth in the fourth quarter of 5.01 per cent, official data showed on Monday (Feb 6).

A Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to be 4.84 per cent bigger than the same period last year, below the 5.72 per cent annual expansion recorded for the previous three months.

Indonesia's full-year 2022 GDP growth was 5.31 per cent, faster than 2021's growth of 3.69 per cent. The poll had predicted 5.29 per cent.

 

 

Source: Reuters

