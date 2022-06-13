Logo
Indonesia to raise electricity tariffs for some customers: Official
Farmers work in a paddy field in Blang Bintang, Aceh province, on Jan 26, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

13 Jun 2022 10:01AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:14AM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's state power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will raise its electricity tariffs, including for households with 3,500 volt-ampere capacity and above, starting Jul 1, said energy ministry senior official Rida Mulyana.

The change will affect 2.5 per cent of PLN's total customers, the utility's chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo said at the same briefing, adding that tariffs for businesses and industries will not be changed.

The tariff hike is expected to raise Indonesia's 2022 inflation by 0.019 per cent, Rida said.

Source: Reuters/kg

