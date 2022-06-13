Indonesia to raise electricity tariffs for some customers: Official

JAKARTA: Indonesia's state power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will raise its electricity tariffs, including for households with 3,500 volt-ampere capacity and above, starting Jul 1, said energy ministry senior official Rida Mulyana.

The change will affect 2.5 per cent of PLN's total customers, the utility's chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo said at the same briefing, adding that tariffs for businesses and industries will not be changed.

The tariff hike is expected to raise Indonesia's 2022 inflation by 0.019 per cent, Rida said.