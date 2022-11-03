Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia to raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by avg 10% in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia to raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by avg 10% in 2023

Indonesia to raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by avg 10% in 2023

FILE PHOTO: A street vendor holds cigarettes as he serves a consumer in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

03 Nov 2022 07:34PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 07:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia will raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by an average of 10 per cent next year, in an effort to control cigarette consumption, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in a news conference on Thursday.

The rates will be raised by 10 per cent again in 2024, the minister said, adding that a higher increase will be applied for machine-rolled cigarettes.

Indonesia has raised excise rates on tobacco products almost every year in the past few years to try to cut smoking prevalence rate among its youth.

This year's rates are on average 12 per cent higher than the previous year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.