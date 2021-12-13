Logo
Indonesia to raise tobacco excise by 12per cent on average in 2022
FILE PHOTO: Employees roll cigarettes at a factory as the Indonesian government has announced to raise the excise tax on tobacco products, in Kudus, Central Java, Indonesia December 11, 2020. Yusuf Nugroho/Antara Foto
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a box of Sampoerna cigarettes produced by PT HM Sampoerna at a cigarette shop in Jakarta, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta
13 Dec 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 06:26PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia will raise excise tax rate for tobacco products by an average 12per cent next year, with a higher increase for machine-rolled cigarettes than hand rolled cigarettes, which will see a maximum 4.5per cent hike, its finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the decision took into account the government's target to reduce smoking among youths, the tax measure's impact on jobs in the tobacco industry and the effect on state revenues.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

