Indonesia to raise tobacco excise by 12per cent on average in 2022

JAKARTA : Indonesia will raise excise tax rate for tobacco products by an average 12per cent next year, with a higher increase for machine-rolled cigarettes than hand rolled cigarettes, which will see a maximum 4.5per cent hike, its finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the decision took into account the government's target to reduce smoking among youths, the tax measure's impact on jobs in the tobacco industry and the effect on state revenues.

