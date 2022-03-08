Logo
Indonesia raises $431 million via Islamic bond auction, plans additional sale
08 Mar 2022 04:32PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 04:32PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia raised 6.2 trillion rupiah ($430.71 million) from an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 9 trillion rupiah, and planned an additional sale through a green shoe option on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said.

Total incoming bids on Tuesday were 15.3 trillion, around half the total in the previous auction at 33.51 trillion rupiah. Most of the notes sold on Tuesday carried a higher yield compared to the previous sales.

($1 = 14,395.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

