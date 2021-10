JAKARTA : Indonesia raised 5 trillion rupiah (US$350.93 million) at an bi-weekly Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, matching an indicative target, its finance ministry said.

The auction drew incoming bids totalling 46.1 trillion rupiah, slightly bigger than in the previous auction on Sept. 21. The average weighted yields for comparable notes were higher than those sold in the previous auction.

(US$1 = 14,248.0000 rupiah)

