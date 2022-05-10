Logo
Indonesia raises $533 million in debt auction, below target
Indonesia raises $533 million in debt auction, below target

10 May 2022 07:02PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 07:02PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia raised 7.76 trillion rupiah ($533.15 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, well below an indicative target of 20 trillion rupiah, and has planned an additional sale on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Total incoming bids on Tuesday were 19.74 trillion rupiah, roughly half the incoming bids in the previous auction last month. The government aims to raise 12.24 trillion rupiah in an additional bond sale on Wednesday, the ministry said.

($1 = 14,555.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

