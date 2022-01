JAKARTA : Indonesia raised 25 trillion rupiah (US$1.75 billion) from its first bond auction in 2022, in line with its target, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were 77.58 trillion worth of incoming bids during the auction, it said.

(US$1 = 14,300.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)