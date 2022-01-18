Logo
Indonesia releases 48 coal vessels for exports -trade ministry official
FILE PHOTO: A worker operates a heavy vehicle for unloading coal from the barge into a truck to be distributed, at the Karya Citra Nusantara port in North Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2022. Picture taken January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

18 Jan 2022 04:24PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 04:21PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia has allowed 48 coal vessels to depart as of Tuesday, to export coal from 29 miners, Trade Ministry senior official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana told a virtual news briefing.

The world's biggest thermal coal exporter implemented an export ban on Jan. 1 as coal inventories at local power plants were at critically low levels, to avoid widespread outage. It has given some vessels clearance to leave, though the ban remains in place until the end of the month.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

