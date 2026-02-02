Indonesia reports $2.52 billion trade surplus in December, above forecast

JAKARTA, Feb 2 : Indonesia reported a $2.52 billion trade surplus in December, beating a forecast of $2.45 billion in a Reuters poll, official data showed on Monday, with exports outpacing imports over the month.

Exports rose 11.64 per cent annually in December to reach $26.35 billion, compared with a forecast 2.40 per cent drop in a Reuters poll, propped up by higher shipments of palm oil and nickel products.

Imports rose 10.81 per cent year-on-year to $23.83 billion, compared to the 0.7 per cent drop expected by analysts.

Overall, Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $41.05 billion rupiah for the full year of 2025, up from $31.33 billion in 2024.

Statistics Indonesia is due to provide January inflation and other economic data later on Monday.