Indonesia to require resource exporters to retain all proceeds onshore for a year

JAKARTA : Indonesia will require natural resource exporters to keep all proceeds onshore for at least one year under a new regulation the government will soon issue, its chief economic minister said on Tuesday.

The new requirement applies to every export with a shipping document worth at least $250,000, said Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Under the current rules, exporters of natural resources such as coal, palm oil and nickel products are required to retain just 30 per cent of the proceeds on every custom document for export worth at least $250,000 in the domestic financial system, for three months.

Indonesian policymakers have been considering changing export proceed retention rules in response to declining U.S. dollar supply onshore amid capital outflows, which has pressured the rupiah.

The rupiah this month hit its weakest since July against the U.S. dollar.

The proceeds "can be used to pay taxes and can be converted into rupiah for operational costs," Airlangga told reporters.

The funds they put in local banks could be used as collateral for a loan if exporters' need it, he said.