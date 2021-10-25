Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%

Indonesia revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%

Stacks of containers are seen at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 3, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

25 Oct 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 01:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia has revised its third quarter economic growth outlook to 4.3 per cent on the back of rising exports and the recovery of household consumption in recent months, its Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference on Monday (Oct 25).

Her previous growth forecast for the July-September quarter was between 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

The new official forecast for 2021 full-year growth was 4 per cent, the minister said, compared with a previous forecast of 3.7 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

 

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Indonesia GDP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us