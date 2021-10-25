Indonesia revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%

JAKARTA: Indonesia has revised its third quarter economic growth outlook to 4.3 per cent on the back of rising exports and the recovery of household consumption in recent months, its Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference on Monday (Oct 25).

Her previous growth forecast for the July-September quarter was between 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

The new official forecast for 2021 full-year growth was 4 per cent, the minister said, compared with a previous forecast of 3.7 per cent to 4.5 per cent.