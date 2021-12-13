Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia says 2022 fiscal deficit may be under 4.85per cent of GDP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia says 2022 fiscal deficit may be under 4.85per cent of GDP

Indonesia says 2022 fiscal deficit may be under 4.85per cent of GDP

A worker riding a motorcycle passes stacks of containers at the IPC Containter Terminal of Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

13 Dec 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 03:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's fiscal deficit in 2022 may come in smaller than an original estimate of 4.85per cent of GDP due to a potential upside in revenues, the finance ministry's head of budget financing Luky Alfirman said on Monday.

Next year's debt strategy will be "opportunistic, flexible and prudent", depending on revenue generation and financial market conditions in a challenging year when central banks around the world are tightening monetary policy, Luky said.

Indonesia will optimise rupiah bonds in medium- and long- tenors, and it will increase the target for retail bond sales to around 100 trillion rupiah (US$6.97 billion) next year, from 97 trillion rupiah this year.

(US$1 = 14,337.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us