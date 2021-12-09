Indonesia seeks synchronised monetary policy normalisation post COVID-19

NUSA DUA, Indonesia : G20 president Indonesia will seek a synchronised global policy normalisation as developed nations were starting to tighten their loose monetary policy, the country's finance minister and central bank governor said on Thursday.

Indonesia wanted well calibrated, well planned, well communicated policy normalisation by the developed world that should not disrupt emerging nations that are still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo said after the first G20 meetings for financial discussion.

