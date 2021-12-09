Logo
Indonesia seeks synchronised monetary policy normalisation post COVID-19
Indonesia seeks synchronised monetary policy normalisation post COVID-19

Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during a media briefing at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

09 Dec 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 05:40PM)
NUSA DUA, Indonesia : G20 president Indonesia will seek a synchronised global policy normalisation as developed nations were starting to tighten their loose monetary policy, the country's finance minister and central bank governor said on Thursday.

Indonesia wanted well calibrated, well planned, well communicated policy normalisation by the developed world that should not disrupt emerging nations that are still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo said after the first G20 meetings for financial discussion.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

