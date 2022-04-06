Indonesia sees 2022 current account surplus at 0.5per cent of GDP -govt

JAKARTA : Indonesia is expected to book a surplus in its current account for a second consecutive year in 2022, amounting to around 0.5per cent of gross domestic product, as its exports benefit from high commodity prices, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Rahman Abdurohman, an official with the ministry's fiscal policy office, made the forecast at an event hosted by the Asian Development Bank. Southeast Asia's largest economy had a current account surplus of 0.3per cent of GDP in 2021, the first such surplus in a decade.

