Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia sees 2022 current account surplus at 0.5per cent of GDP -govt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia sees 2022 current account surplus at 0.5per cent of GDP -govt

Indonesia sees 2022 current account surplus at 0.5per cent of GDP -govt

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Jakarta skyline looking north, Jakarta, Indonesia August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

06 Apr 2022 11:54AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia is expected to book a surplus in its current account for a second consecutive year in 2022, amounting to around 0.5per cent of gross domestic product, as its exports benefit from high commodity prices, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Rahman Abdurohman, an official with the ministry's fiscal policy office, made the forecast at an event hosted by the Asian Development Bank. Southeast Asia's largest economy had a current account surplus of 0.3per cent of GDP in 2021, the first such surplus in a decade.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us