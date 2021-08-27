Indonesia seizes 25 hectares of Lippo Karawaci's property assets in tangerang - minister

JAKARTA : Indonesian authorities have seized 251,992 sqm (25.2 hectares) of PT Lippo Karawaci's property assets in Tangerang, west of Jakarta, as part of efforts to recoup unpaid state loans extended to bank owners in 1998, a senior minister said.

Other land and property assets in several other cities were seized, with a total size of 5.3 million sqm (530 hectares), which had been used as collateral for bank bailouts during the Asian financial crisis, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Friday, without naming their owners.

Lippo Karawaci did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)