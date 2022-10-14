Logo
Business

Indonesia Sept trade surplus seen at $4.8 billion as exports slow - Reuters Poll
Indonesia Sept trade surplus seen at $4.8 billion as exports slow - Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on a ship carrying containers at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

14 Oct 2022 05:33PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 05:40PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's trade surplus likely remained elevated in September, albeit below the level recorded in the previous month, amid a slowdown in export growth, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The resource-rich nation has been enjoying an export boom on the back of high commodity prices, which has boosted its economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

The September trade surplus is seen at $4.84 billion, narrower than the previous month's $5.76 billion, according to the median forecast of 12 economists.

Export growth is seen at 27.91 per cent annually, slower than August's 30.15 per cent, while imports are seen up 31.48 per cent on a yearly basis, versus 32.81 per cent in August.

Indonesia is a major exporter of coal, palm oil, nickel, tin and other commodities. Analysts have warned moderating commodity prices, at a time when imports are rising due to an improving domestic economy, may reduce its trade surplus in the remainder of 2022.

"We saw a correction in CPO (crude palm oil) prices, even though coal prices were stable" last month, said Irman Faiz, an economist with Bank Danamon, who predicted a $4.4 billion September surplus.

(Polling by Veronica Khongwir & Anant Chandak in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

