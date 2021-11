JAKARTA : Indonesia has set its benchmark coal price at a record high US$215.01 per tonne, up from October's US$161.63 per tonne, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said on Monday.

The higher price was set on the back of expectation of higher demand for winter, ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)