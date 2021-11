SINGAPORE : Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at US$72.25 a barrel for September, up US$4.26 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed.

The September Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus US$2.33 per barrel, up 49 cents from a month prior, the document showed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes)