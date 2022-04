JAKARTA : Indonesia sees the rupiah trading on average within a range of 13,800 to 15,000 per dollar next year in its assumption for the 2023 state budget, deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara told a government coordinating meeting on Thursday.

The government also expects the benchmark 10-year bond yields to trade within a range of 6.65 per cent-7.77 per cent in 2023, he said.

The rupiah traded at 14,347 a dollar at 0442 GMT, while the 10-year note yield was at 6.983 per cent.