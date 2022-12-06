Logo
Business

Indonesia signs agreement with Denmark for potential investments up to $500 million - joint statement
06 Dec 2022 05:45PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 05:45PM)
JAKARTA : The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), the country's sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement with the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) of the Kingdom of Denmark for potential joint investments of up to $500 million, according to the joint statement published on Tuesday.

The framework agreement will explore investment opportunities in green energy transition and inclusive social development in Indonesia, according to the statement.

INA and IFU aim to provide capital to green and sustainable projects in the range of $100 million, respectively, the statement added.

Source: Reuters

