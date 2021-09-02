Indonesia central bank issues new banking rules on mandatory small and medium business lending

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank has issued new rules making it easier for banks to meet requirements on supporting small and medium business, in a measure also aimed at bolstering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

The new rules replaced a 2015 regulation mandating banks to provide 20 per cent of their total lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which some banks had trouble meeting due to a lack of expertise in giving such loans.

Under the new regulation, which takes effect in June next year, banks must provide financing of at least 20 per cent of their total portfolio for MSMEs, their supply chains or low income earners in what Bank Indonesia calls the macroprudential inclusive financing ratio (RPIM).

Channelling loans via other banks or non-bank financial firms as well as buying securities issued for inclusive financing will also count as meeting the RPIM.