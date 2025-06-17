Logo
Indonesia sovereign wealth funds Danantara, INA sign MOU with Chandra Asri Pacific
FILE PHOTO: A sign for Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

17 Jun 2025 08:56AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2025 09:14AM)
JAKARTA: Sovereign wealth funds Danantara Indonesia and Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) said on Tuesday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding with petrochemical and energy firm Chandra Asri Pacific worth up to US$800 million.

The agreement would explore the potential entry of Danantara and INA as new investors to build a chlor-alkali – ethylene dichloride plant, the companies said in a joint statement.

The plant, which will be managed by a subsidiary of Chandra Asri, is expected to have production capacity of 400,000 tons of solid caustic soda per year and 500,000 tons of ethylene dichloride.

Source: Reuters
