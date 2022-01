JAKARTA : Indonesia is targetting 663 million tonnes of coal output in 2022, up from 614 million tonnes produced last year, the country's energy minister Arifin Tasrif said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2021 output came in below the target of 625 million tonnes. Ministry official had previously said output last year could be lower than predicted due to weather disruptions.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)