Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue 118.44bln shares
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue 118.44bln shares

Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue 118.44bln shares

FILE PHOTO: Gojek driver helmets are seen during Go-Food festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

23 May 2022 05:18PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk intends to issue a maximum amount of 118.44 billion of shares worth around 10 per cent of its total capital through a private placement.

The private placement will be put forward for shareholder approval at GoTo's annual general meeting on June 28th, it said in a statement on Friday.

The tech company seeks to raise funds to support its own working capital and for its subsidiaries like its e-commerce unit Tokopedia, according to the statement.

The price of the new shares shall be at least 90 per cent of the average closing price of GoTo's shares for 25 consecutive trading days prior to the date of application for the additional shares, it said.

Shares of GoTo closed at 304 rupiah per share on Friday or down 10 per cent from its IPO price of 338 rupiah.

GoTo debuted on April 11 after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering by selling around 4 per cent of its shares.

($1 = 14,669.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us