Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia tech firm GoTo subscribes shares of its unit Tokopedia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia tech firm GoTo subscribes shares of its unit Tokopedia

Indonesia tech firm GoTo subscribes shares of its unit Tokopedia

FILE PHOTO: A Go-Jek driver rides a motorcycle on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec, 15, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

27 Apr 2022 07:22PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 07:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia has subscribed a total 310,064 new shares worth 2.62 trillion rupiah ($181.69 million) of its e-commerce unit Tokopedia in two separate transactions, according to GoTo's filings to the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The first transaction, which was worth 2 trillion rupiah ($138.70 million) occurred Tuesday for Tokopedia's working capital, while the second happened Wednesday for working capital and investment activities of its subsidiaries, the company said in the filings.

($1 = 14,420.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us