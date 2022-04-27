Indonesia tech firm GoTo subscribes shares of its unit Tokopedia

JAKARTA : Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia has subscribed a total 310,064 new shares worth 2.62 trillion rupiah ($181.69 million) of its e-commerce unit Tokopedia in two separate transactions, according to GoTo's filings to the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The first transaction, which was worth 2 trillion rupiah ($138.70 million) occurred Tuesday for Tokopedia's working capital, while the second happened Wednesday for working capital and investment activities of its subsidiaries, the company said in the filings.

($1 = 14,420.0000 rupiah)