Indonesia to tighten customs checks on some consumer goods after influx of imports

JAKARTA : Indonesia plans to tighten customs monitoring for some imported goods, including cosmetics, shoes, clothes, toys and electronics, the president's office said on Friday.

The planned regulation follows complaints from business associations of an influx of imported goods that they say have disrupted local markets, the office said in a statement.

Currently, the distribution of these imported goods are classified as "post-border", meaning it is monitored by related ministries.

The government will assign such imports to be monitored on "border", mandating importers to obtain a permit and a surveyor report, Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said in the statement.

A number of ministerial regulations will be revised within two weeks to reflect the plan, Airlangga said.