Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia trade ministry drafts plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia trade ministry drafts plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI official

Indonesia trade ministry drafts plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI official

FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

19 Jan 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 05:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia Trade Ministry is drafting a plan to limit palm oil exports amid efforts to control domestic cooking oil prices, Togar Sitanggang, an official of the palm oil association GAPKI told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Trade Ministry official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, responding to the remarks, in a text message to Reuters denied there was such plan.

The GAPKI comment came amid calls by lawmakers at the hearing for palm oil producers to meet domestic demand first before exporting.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us