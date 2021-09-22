Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia to use 'existing laws' as palm oil moratorium expires
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia to use 'existing laws' as palm oil moratorium expires

Indonesia to use 'existing laws' as palm oil moratorium expires

FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

22 Sep 2021 04:06PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 04:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia will use existing laws in a jobs creation bill passed last year to deal with issues around sustainable palm oil production, a senior official said on Wednesday (Sep 22), after a moratorium on new plantation permits recently ended.

The Southeast Asian country, the world's top palm oil producer, launched the moratorium in September 2018 to try to stop deforestation and improve governance in the industry, while seeking to boost output from existing cultivated areas.

The moratorium ended on Sep 19 with no indication of an extension, raising concerns by environmentalists who say that Indonesia is at risk of losing further large tracts of forest to plantation expansion.

Related:

"Let's just run it according to the existing regulations," Indonesia's deputy minister of food and agriculture, Musdhalifah Machmud, told a virtual conference, adding authorities had identified problems with the moratorium that needed to be addressed.

An issue that had cropped up was that some plantations which existed even before the moratorium continued to operate without a permit because they were located within a designated forest area.

"We haven't been able to overcome all of these conditions ... let's propose again what regulations might be able to overcome further problems," she said.

The Indonesian government passed the so-called jobs creation "omnibus" law last year which revised over 70 existing laws, in an attempt to cut red tape, spur investment and boost labour market competitiveness.

While the law does not include a clause to halt the issuing new palm oil plantation permits, it does specify a 100,000 hectare limit for a new palm oil plantation. The law does not, however, place a limit on how many new plantations are allowed per year.

Green groups say the omnibus law favours business interests at the expense of the environment and labour.

Indonesia, which is the world's third-biggest rainforest area, reduced the rate of deforestation by 75 per cent last year, the Environment Ministry said in March.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us