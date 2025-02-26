Logo
Indonesia to use its benchmark coal price for transactions from March 1
Indonesia to use its benchmark coal price for transactions from March 1

FILE PHOTO: A heavy machinery unload coal from barges into trucks to be distributed, at the Karya Citra Nusantara port in North Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

26 Feb 2025 05:05PM
JAKARTA : Indonesia will start using its government-set benchmark coal price as the floor price for transactions starting from March 1, Tri Winarno, a senior official at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Indonesia currently uses the government benchmark price, known as the HBA, to calculate royalty fees for coal miners.

Tri did not elaborate further on details of the policy.

Energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said earlier this month that the government would require coal companies to use the HBA as the benchmark for global transactions, as the government seeks to have more control over prices of the nation's coal.

Source: Reuters
