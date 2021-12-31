Indonesia will likely ratify RCEP in the first quarter of 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, will likely ratify its membership of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) early next year, its chief economic minister said on Friday (Dec 31).

The China-backed RCEP, the world's biggest trade bloc, is set to enter into force on Jan 1, 2022.

Details in the RCEP were agreed by leaders of 15 countries covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30 per cent of its global gross domestic product (GDP) in November 2020.

Indonesia has been seeking parliamentary approval to ratify the agreement for months.

Chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said a parliamentary commission overseeing trade rules had approved the ratification and its endorsement will be brought to a wider parliamentary vote in the first quarter of 2022.

President Joko Widodo will sign off on the ratification after parliamentary approval, he added.